Summer Quick Shot 2017

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Groesch, assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP), rappels during FCCP's Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Alhambra, Calif., May 22, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paolo Bayas)

