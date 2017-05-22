(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 7 of 11]

    Summer Quick Shot 2017

    ALHAMBRA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Groesch, assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP), rappels during FCCP's Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Alhambra, Calif., May 22, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paolo Bayas)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 23:27
    Photo ID: 3415130
    VIRIN: 170522-N-TE278-0002
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: ALHAMBRA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pacific
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Quickshot
    Quickshot 2017

