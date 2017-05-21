Sailors assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP) prepare to enter a mock compound during close quarters battle training at FCCP's Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Azusa, Calif., May 21, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual exercise that provides live-fire and scenario based training to combined joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Antonio Turretto Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 23:27
|Photo ID:
|3415126
|VIRIN:
|170521-N-DC018-020
|Resolution:
|4256x2552
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|AZUSA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by PO2 Antonio Turretto Ramos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
