Sailors assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP) prepare to enter a mock compound during close quarters battle training at FCCP's Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Azusa, Calif., May 21, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual exercise that provides live-fire and scenario based training to combined joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Antonio Turretto Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 23:27 Photo ID: 3415126 VIRIN: 170521-N-DC018-020 Resolution: 4256x2552 Size: 3.07 MB Location: AZUSA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by PO2 Antonio Turretto Ramos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.