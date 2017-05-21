(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Summer Quick Shot 2017

    Summer Quick Shot 2017

    AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Antonio Turretto Ramos  

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Sailors assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP) prepare to enter a mock compound during close quarters battle training at FCCP's Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Azusa, Calif., May 21, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual exercise that provides live-fire and scenario based training to combined joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Antonio Turretto Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 23:27
    Photo ID: 3415126
    VIRIN: 170521-N-DC018-020
    Resolution: 4256x2552
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: AZUSA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017, by PO2 Antonio Turretto Ramos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

