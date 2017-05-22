Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joan Jennings, assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP), climbs a caving ladder for visit, board, search and seizure drills during FCCP's Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Alhambra, Calif., May 22, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Gregory L. Parker)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 23:27
|Photo ID:
|3415132
|VIRIN:
|170522-N-AP360-0157
|Resolution:
|2490x3735
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|ALHAMBRA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
