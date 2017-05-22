(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 6 of 11]

    Summer Quick Shot 2017

    ALHAMBRA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joan Jennings, assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP), climbs a caving ladder for visit, board, search and seizure drills during FCCP's Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Alhambra, Calif., May 22, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Gregory L. Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 23:27
    Photo ID: 3415132
    VIRIN: 170522-N-AP360-0157
    Resolution: 2490x3735
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: ALHAMBRA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

