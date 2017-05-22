Summer Quick Shot 2017

Gunner's Mate 1st Class Eric Davila, assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP), belays a Sailor during rappel training at FCCP's Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017 in Alhambra, Calif., May 22, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary S. Eshleman)

