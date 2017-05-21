Sailors assigned to Fleet Combat Camera Pacific (FCCP) make camp at Burro Canyon Shooting Park in Azusa, Calif. during FCCP's Summer Quick Shot Exercise 2017, May 21, 2017. Quick Shot is a biannual FCCP exercise that provides live-fire and visual information training to joint combat camera assets. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 23:27 Photo ID: 3415135 VIRIN: 170521-N-TR141-0065 Resolution: 4740x3155 Size: 5.47 MB Location: AZUZA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summer Quick Shot 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.