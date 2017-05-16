Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase

Marines fire their M777 Howitzer during a fire mission at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 16, 2017. The Marines are participating in Burmese Chase, an annual, multi-lateral training exercise between U.S. armed forces and NATO members. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor W. Cooper)

