A Marine readies himself for extraction during a helicopter extraction and insertion drill at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 18, 2017. The Marines are participating in Burmese Chase, an annual, multi-lateral training exercise between U.S. armed forces and NATO members. The Marine is with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Taylor W. Cooper)

Date Taken: 05.18.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase, by PFC Taylor Cooper