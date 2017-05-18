Two U.S. Marines and a Dutch Marine prepare to embark on a CH53 Super Stallion helicopter during an extraction drill at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 18, 2017. The Marines are participating in Burmese Chase, an annual, multi-lateral training exercise between U.S. armed forces and NATO members. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Taylor W. Cooper)
This work, Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase [Image 1 of 23], by PFC Taylor Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase
