    Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase [Image 7 of 23]

    Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Taylor Cooper 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A U.S. Marine and A Dutch Marine prepare to embark on a CH53 Super Stallion helicopter during an extraction drill. The Marines are participating in Burmese Chase, an annual, multi-lateral training exercise between U.S. armed forces and NATO members. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Taylor W. Cooper)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 08:56
    Photo ID: 3412769
    VIRIN: 170518-M-AM926-067
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.42 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase [Image 1 of 23], by PFC Taylor Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Dutch
    British
    Coalition
    Interoperability
    IIMEF
    Exercise
    Training
    Battery
    Artillery
    Norwegian
    Burmese Chase

