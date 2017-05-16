A Marine pulls the cord to fire an M777 Howitzer for a fire mission at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 16, 2017. The Marines are participating in Burmese Chase, an annual, multi-lateral training exercise between U.S. armed forces and NATO members. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor W. Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3412786
|VIRIN:
|170516-M-AM926-560
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|16.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase [Image 1 of 23], by PFC Taylor Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase
