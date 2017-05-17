Marines deliver synchronized fire in their M1A1 Abrams tanks during a fire mission at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 17, 2017. The Marines are participating in Burmese Chase, an annual, multi-lateral training exercise between U.S. armed forces and NATO members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor W. Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 08:55
|Photo ID:
|3412742
|VIRIN:
|170517-M-AM926-244
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|549.26 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase [Image 1 of 23], by PFC Taylor Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase
LEAVE A COMMENT