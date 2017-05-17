Marines deliver synchronized fire in their M1A1 Abrams tanks during a fire mission at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 17, 2017. The Marines are participating in Burmese Chase, an annual, multi-lateral training exercise between U.S. armed forces and NATO members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Taylor W. Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 08:55 Photo ID: 3412742 VIRIN: 170517-M-AM926-244 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 549.26 KB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase [Image 1 of 23], by PFC Taylor Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.