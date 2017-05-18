A CH53 Super Stallion helicopter departs after picking up U.S. and Dutch Marines during an extraction drill. The Marines are participating in Burmese Chase, an annual, multi-lateral training exercise between U.S. armed forces and NATO members. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Taylor W. Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 08:56 Photo ID: 3412776 VIRIN: 170518-M-AM926-219 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 7.58 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brothers in arms: Camp Lejeune hosts allied nations for Burmese Chase [Image 1 of 23], by PFC Taylor Cooper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.