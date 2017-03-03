310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 310th Psychological Operations Company, 15th Psychological Operations Battalion, buddy rig each other’s equipment to prepare for a static line jump on Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., March 3, 2017. The paratroopers jump to fulfill Airborne obligations while also building confidence and experience, ensuring they remain mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins/Released)

