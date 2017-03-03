U.S. Army Soldiers of the 15th Psychological Operations Battalion conduct an airborne operation over Augusta, Ga., March 3, 2017. The paratroopers jump to fulfill Airborne obligations while also building confidence and experience, ensuring they remain mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins/Released)

Date Taken: 03.03.2017
310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
by SPC Jesse Coggins