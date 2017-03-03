(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump [Image 3 of 23]

    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 15th Psychological Operations Battalion conduct an airborne operation over Augusta, Ga., March 3, 2017. The paratroopers jump to fulfill Airborne obligations while also building confidence and experience, ensuring they remain mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:39
    Photo ID: 3243464
    VIRIN: 170303-A-MO864-0023
    Resolution: 5160x2903
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump [Image 1 of 23], by SPC Jesse Coggins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump
    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Gillem
    Combat Camera
    Comcam
    C-130
    Airborne
    982nd
    25V
    paratrooopers
    Jesse Coggins

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT