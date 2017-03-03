U.S. Army Soldiers of the 310th Psychological Operations Company, 15th Psychological Operations Battalion, board a C-130 Hercules for a static line jump on Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., March 3, 2017. The paratroopers jump to fulfill Airborne obligations while also building confidence and experience, ensuring they remain mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:39 Photo ID: 3243456 VIRIN: 170303-A-MO864-0016 Resolution: 4429x3543 Size: 6.99 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump [Image 1 of 23], by SPC Jesse Coggins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.