310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Schweikert of the 310th Psychological Operations Company, 15th Psychological Operations Battalion, and Master Sgt. Hermin Sarantes, USACAPOC (A), Fort Bragg N.C., conduct an airborne operation over Augusta, Ga., March 3, 2017. The paratroopers jump to fulfill Airborne obligations while also building confidence and experience, ensuring they remain mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins/Released)

