    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump [Image 1 of 23]

    310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump

    GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Schweikert of the 310th Psychological Operations Company, 15th Psychological Operations Battalion, and Master Sgt. Hermin Sarantes, USACAPOC (A), Fort Bragg N.C., conduct an airborne operation over Augusta, Ga., March 3, 2017. The paratroopers jump to fulfill Airborne obligations while also building confidence and experience, ensuring they remain mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:39
    Photo ID: 3243467
    VIRIN: 170303-A-MO864-0024
    Resolution: 4993x3744
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump [Image 1 of 23], by SPC Jesse Coggins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Gillem
    Combat Camera
    C-130
    Airborne
    982nd
    25V
    Paratoopers
    Jesse Coggins

