310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Hermin Sarantes, USACAPOC (A), Fort Bragg N.C., waits on a fellow JumpMaster to signal completion of his duty during a static line jump over Augusta, Ga., March 3, 2017. The paratroopers jump to fulfill Airborne obligations while also building confidence and experience, ensuring they remain mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins/Released)

