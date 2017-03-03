A U.S. Air Force Airman, 94th Airlift Wing, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, observes an airborne operation taking place over Augusta, Ga., March 3, 2017. The paratroopers jump to fulfill Airborne obligations while also building confidence and experience, ensuring they remain mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:39 Photo ID: 3243458 VIRIN: 170303-A-MO864-0022 Resolution: 4327x3462 Size: 8.43 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump [Image 1 of 23], by SPC Jesse Coggins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.