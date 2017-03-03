U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Severson of the 15th Psychological Operations Battalion uses hand signals to communicate with another JumpMaster during a static line jump over Augusta, Ga., March 3, 2017. The paratroopers jump to fulfill Airborne obligations while also building confidence and experience, ensuring they remain mission capable. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse Coggins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:39 Photo ID: 3243461 VIRIN: 170303-A-MO864-0020 Resolution: 4409x3527 Size: 13.16 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 310th Tactical PSYOP Co. Jump [Image 1 of 23], by SPC Jesse Coggins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.