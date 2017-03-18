Kick off of Perry Cup

The Matthew C. Perry and Yokota High School soccer teams bow to one another after their match during the Perry Cup Soccer Tournament 2017 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 18, 2017. This is a formality every team did to one another after each game. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Stephen Campbell)

