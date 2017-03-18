A Matthew C. Perry High School player competes with a Noda Gakuen player over the ball during the Perry Cup Soccer Tournament 2017 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 18, 2017. The Noda Gakuen soccer team from Yamaguchi City won the match against M.C. Perry 5-2 and first place in the Maroon Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Stephen Campbell)
|03.18.2017
|03.20.2017 20:01
|3243367
|170328-M-ON849-0151
|5746x3219
|3.16 MB
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, Kick off of Perry Cup [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
