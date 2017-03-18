Kick off of Perry Cup

A Yokota High School soccer player from Yokota Air Base attempts to steal the ball from a Canadian Academy soccer player from Kobe during the Perry Cup Soccer Tournament 2017 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 18, 2017. Yokota won the game against Canadian Academy 5-0 and second place in the Maroon Group. (U.S. Marine corps photo by Pfc. Stephen Campbell)

