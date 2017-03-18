An Edgren High School soccer player from Misawa Air Base attempts to out maneuver an E.J. King High School soccer player from Sasebo, during the Perry Cup Soccer Tournament 2017 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 18, 2017. Edgren won the game against E.J. King after a 1-1 tie and an overtime penalty kick shootout. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Stephen Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 20:01 Photo ID: 3243365 VIRIN: 170318-M-ON849-0149 Resolution: 1701x1263 Size: 347.58 KB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kick off of Perry Cup [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.