A player from the Yokota High School soccer team out of Yokota Air Force Base kicks a soccer ball down the field to score a goal against Matthew C. Perry High School soccer team during the Perry Cup Soccer Tournament 2017 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 18, 2017. Yokota beat M.C. Perry 1-0 and won second place in the Maroon Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Stephen Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 20:02
|Photo ID:
|3243373
|VIRIN:
|170318-M-ON849-0154
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kick off of Perry Cup [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
