The goalie from Canadian Academy High School blocks a Yokota High School soccer player’s kick into the goal during the Perry Cup Soccer Tournament 2017 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 18, 2017. The Yokota Panthers won the game 5-0 and second place in the Maroon Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Stephen Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 20:01
|Photo ID:
|3243366
|VIRIN:
|170318-M-ON849-0149
|Resolution:
|2772x3840
|Size:
|974.06 KB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, Kick off of Perry Cup [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
