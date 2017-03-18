Kick off of Perry Cup

A Canadian Academy soccer player from Kobe head-butts a soccer ball in a game against Noda Gakuen High School from Yamaguchi City during the Perry Cup Soccer Tournament 2017 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 18, 2017. Noda Gakuen won the game against Canadian Academy 4-3 and first place in the Maroon Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Stephen Campbell)

