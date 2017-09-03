MWD retires after 10 years

Senior Airman Brandon Caywood, 11th Security Support Squadron military working dog handler, pets Teo, 11th SSPTS MWD, during Teo’s retirement ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 9, 2017. Teo retired after 10 years as an Air Force explosive detection dog and was adopted by his two-year handler Caywood. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

