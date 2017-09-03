MWD retires after 10 years

Senior Airman Brandon Caywood, 11th Security Support Squadron military working dog handler, and Teo, 11th SSPTS MWD, pose for a photo during Teo’s retirement ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 9, 2017. Caywood held the certificate for Teo’s Air Force Commendation Medal that was awarded to him after serving 10 years as an Air Force explosive detection dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

