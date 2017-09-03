MWD retires after 10 years

Teo, 11th Security Support Squadron military working dog, pants during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 9, 2017. Throughout his 10-year career, Teo performed more than 700 hours of detection, amounting to 40,000 vehicle, luggage, and equipment sweeps for the president, vice president, and distinguished visitors of the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

