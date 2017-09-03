(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWD retires after 10 years

    MWD retires after 10 years

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    11th Security Support Squadron military working dog handlers salute during the National Anthem at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 9, 2017. The handlers attended Teo’s, 11th SSPTS MWD, retirement ceremony after he served 10 years as an Air Force explosive detection dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD retires after 10 years [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

