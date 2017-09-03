MWD retires after 10 years

11th Security Support Squadron military working dog handlers salute during the National Anthem at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 9, 2017. The handlers attended Teo’s, 11th SSPTS MWD, retirement ceremony after he served 10 years as an Air Force explosive detection dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

