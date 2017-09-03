MWD retires after 10 years

Teo, 11th Security Support Squadron military working dog, wears an Air Force Commendation Medal during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 9, 2017. This military decoration was presented to Teo for his 10-year career. He traveled the nation on missions supporting secret service by providing flawless detection capabilities for the president, vice president, over 60 foreign heads of state and dignitaries transiting throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

