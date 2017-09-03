Base members attend Teo’s, 11th Security Support Squadron military working dog, retirement ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 9, 2017. The 11 year-old German Shepard served 10 years as an Air Force explosive detection dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 13:18
|Photo ID:
|3242329
|VIRIN:
|170309-F-AG923-0056
|Resolution:
|5296x3531
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MWD retires after 10 years [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT