U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with Republic of Korea Gen. Leem Ho-young, Combined Forces Command Deputy Commander, at Camp Bonifas, Mar. 17, 2017. Secretary Tillerson made a stop in Korea during his first visit to Asia as Secretary of State. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp
|03.17.2017
|03.19.2017 00:52
|3240357
|170317-A-HU462-517
|4104x2736
|2.11 MB
|KR
|1
|1
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea [Image 1 of 22], by SFC Sean Harp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
