North Korean village of Kijong-dong as seen from an observation point located within the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Mar. 17, 2017. Kijong-dong is widely referred to as the “Propaganda Village” and is believed to be a decoy for luring South Korean defectors. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 00:52
|Photo ID:
|3240351
|VIRIN:
|170317-A-HU462-448
|Resolution:
|5338x3559
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|KP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea [Image 1 of 22], by SFC Sean Harp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
