U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea

North Korean village of Kijong-dong as seen from an observation point located within the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Mar. 17, 2017. Kijong-dong is widely referred to as the “Propaganda Village” and is believed to be a decoy for luring South Korean defectors. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp

Date Taken: 03.17.2017
Photo by SFC Sean Harp