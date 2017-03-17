(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea [Image 6 of 22]

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea

    NORTH KOREA

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sean Harp 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    North Korean village of Kijong-dong as seen from an observation point located within the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Mar. 17, 2017. Kijong-dong is widely referred to as the “Propaganda Village” and is believed to be a decoy for luring South Korean defectors. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 00:52
    Photo ID: 3240351
    VIRIN: 170317-A-HU462-448
    Resolution: 5338x3559
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: KP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea [Image 1 of 22], by SFC Sean Harp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Korea
    north korea
    leaders
    JSA
    CFC
    secretary of state
    UNC
    commander
    DMZ
    Vincent K. Brooks
    USFK
    SECSTATE
    Kijong-dong
    Rex Tillerson
    propaganda village

    • LEAVE A COMMENT