A North Korean People's Army service member photographs Republic of Korea Gen. Leem Ho-young, Combined Forces Command Deputy Commander; Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, United Nations Commander, Combined Forces Commander, and United States Forces Korea commander; and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Korean border located inside the Joint Security Area(JSA), Mar. 17, 2017. Secretary Tillerson made a stop in Korea during his first visit to Asia as Secretary of State. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 00:51
|Photo ID:
|3240324
|VIRIN:
|170317-A-HU462-381
|Resolution:
|2902x1935
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea [Image 1 of 22], by SFC Sean Harp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
