U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea

A North Korean People's Army service member photographs Republic of Korea Gen. Leem Ho-young, Combined Forces Command Deputy Commander; Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, United Nations Commander, Combined Forces Commander, and United States Forces Korea commander; and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Korean border located inside the Joint Security Area(JSA), Mar. 17, 2017. Secretary Tillerson made a stop in Korea during his first visit to Asia as Secretary of State. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp

