    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea [Image 9 of 22]

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea

    NORTH KOREA

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sean Harp 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    A South Korean service member stands guard inside the Joint Security Area (JSA) conference room which straddles the Korean border inside the Joint Security Area(JSA), Mar. 17, 2017. Secretary Tillerson made a stop in Korea during his first visit to Asia as Secretary of State. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 00:52
    Photo ID: 3240345
    VIRIN: 170317-A-HU462-432
    Resolution: 3339x5009
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: KP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea [Image 1 of 22], by SFC Sean Harp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Korea
    leaders
    JSA
    CFC
    secretary of state
    UNC
    commander
    DMZ
    Vincent K. Brooks
    USFK
    SECSTATE
    Rex Tillerson

