A South Korean service member stands guard inside the Joint Security Area (JSA) conference room which straddles the Korean border inside the Joint Security Area(JSA), Mar. 17, 2017. Secretary Tillerson made a stop in Korea during his first visit to Asia as Secretary of State. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 00:52
|Photo ID:
|3240345
|VIRIN:
|170317-A-HU462-432
|Resolution:
|3339x5009
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|KP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea [Image 1 of 22], by SFC Sean Harp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT