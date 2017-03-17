U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to media inside the Joint Security Area (JSA) conference room that straddles the Korean border inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Mar. 17, 2017. Secretary Tillerson made a stop in Korea during his first visit to Asia as Secretary of State. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2017 00:51
|Photo ID:
|3240330
|VIRIN:
|170317-A-HU462-409
|Resolution:
|4104x2736
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea [Image 1 of 22], by SFC Sean Harp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT