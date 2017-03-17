Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, United Nations Commander, Combined Forces Commander, and United States Forces Korea commander, and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stand and talk inside the Joint Security Area (JSA) conference room that straddles the Korean border inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Mar. 17, 2017. Secretary Tillerson made a stop in Korea during his first visit to Asia as Secretary of State. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.19.2017 00:52 Photo ID: 3240344 VIRIN: 170317-A-HU462-431 Resolution: 4104x2736 Size: 2.12 MB Location: KP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea [Image 1 of 22], by SFC Sean Harp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.