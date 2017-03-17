U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Visits South Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, United Nations Commander, Combined Forces Commander, and United States Forces Korea commander, at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, in Seoul, Mar. 17, 2017. Secretary Tillerson made a stop in Korea during his first visit to Asia as Secretary of State. U.S. Army photo by SFC Sean K. Harp
03.17.2017
03.19.2017
|3240360
|170317-A-HU462-551
|4104x2736
|2.14 MB
SEOUL, KR
|0
|0
|0
