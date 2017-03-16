Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive

MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with Maintenance Detachment, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit transport .50-caliber ammunition to the M48 machine gun during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)

