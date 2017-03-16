MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with Maintenance Detachment, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit transport .50-caliber ammunition to the M48 machine gun during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 15:48
|Photo ID:
|3240137
|VIRIN:
|170315-M-FJ661-021
|Resolution:
|4044x2796
|Size:
|635.17 KB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Nathan McAllister, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
