Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive

MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – A Marine with Maintenance Detachment, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit spots targets for Marines firing the M240B medium machine gun during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. The Marine assisted shooters by pointing out the targets from varying distances. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)

