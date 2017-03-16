(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive [Image 9 of 9]

    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nathan McAllister 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with Maintenance Detachment, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit count ammunition in preparation for a live-fire machine gun range during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. The Marines trained using the M48 and the M240B machine guns, and practiced firing from the M88A2 Hercules and the AAVR7A1 from varying distances. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 15:49
    Photo ID: 3240132
    VIRIN: 170315-M-FJ661-011
    Resolution: 4299x2760
    Size: 531.78 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Nathan McAllister, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive
    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive
    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive
    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive
    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive
    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive
    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive
    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive
    Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    15th MEU
    Maintenance Detachment
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    CLB-15
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15
    Realistic Urban Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT