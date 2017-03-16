Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive

MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with Maintenance Detachment, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit count ammunition in preparation for a live-fire machine gun range during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. The Marines trained using the M48 and the M240B machine guns, and practiced firing from the M88A2 Hercules and the AAVR7A1 from varying distances. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)

