Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive

MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Marines with Maintenance Detachment, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit pass .50-caliber ammunition to the M48 machine gun crew during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. The Marines prepared the ammunition, then would hand it to the crew to keep the rate of fire consistent and constant. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)

