MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Cpl. Trenton Taylor, a welder with Maintenance Detachment, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares 7.62 ammunition for the M240B during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. Taylor ensured the ammunition was properly linked together and ready to be inserted into the M240B. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 15:48 Photo ID: 3240140 VIRIN: 170315-M-FJ661-031 Resolution: 3417x2361 Size: 358.77 KB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Nathan McAllister, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.