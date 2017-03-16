Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive

MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – A Marine with Maintenance Detachment, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares a scissor mount for the M240B medium machine gun during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. The mount is a flexible, moveable turret for the Assault Amphibious Vehicle. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)

