Combat Logistics Battalion Maintains Offensive

MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – A Marine with Maintenance Detachment, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit sights in on a target with the M240B during Realistic Urban Training, March 15, 2017. The Marine trained using the M240B machine gun attached to a Assault Amphibious Vehicle to build proficiency with the weapon system to accurately engage the enemy with deadly fires. The 15th MEU undergoes a demanding unit-level certification cycle in order to be proficient in every critical mission area needed to operate in theater. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)

