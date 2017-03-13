Echo Company - Receiving

New recruits of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive a Uniform Code of Military Justice brief at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 13. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles of the UCMJ that apply to them while they are in recruit training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate June 9.

