Recruits of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, are welcomed to recruit training during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 13. Once the recruits step off the bus, they immediately begin the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate June 9.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 17:36 Photo ID: 3234986 VIRIN: 170313-M-WQ808-050 Resolution: 5308x3392 Size: 1.44 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company - Receiving [Image 1 of 8], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.