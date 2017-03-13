(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Echo Company - Receiving [Image 4 of 8]

    Echo Company - Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Angelica Annastas 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New recruits from Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in the contraband room during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 13. At this time, recruits are required to discard any contraband they may have brought with them. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate June 9.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 17:36
    Photo ID: 3234991
    VIRIN: 170313-M-WQ808-072
    Resolution: 5394x3507
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company - Receiving [Image 1 of 8], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Echo Company - Receiving
    Echo Company - Receiving
    Echo Company - Receiving
    Echo Company - Receiving
    Echo Company - Receiving
    Echo Company - Receiving
    Echo Company - Receiving
    Echo Company - Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    mcrd
    recruits
    Marines
    MCRDSD
    wemakemarines
    SanDiego
    SemperFidelis
    mcrdsandiego

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT