Echo Company - Receiving

Staff Sgt. Christopher J. Burgess, chief drill instructor, Receiving Company, teaches recruits of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, the position of attention during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 13. Recruits are instructed to stand at the position of attention when they talk to any Marine, sailor or civilian during training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate June 9.

